Haridwar LS seat: No qualms, fully support Rawat, says Nishank over ticket denial

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who was recently replaced by former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Haridwar seat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has refuted the allegations of being a fence sitter saying he has “no qualms”. Nishank said that his major objective was to ensure that the party wins the elections with a “record margin”. Former Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that his major objective was to ensure that the party wins the elections with a “record margin” (HT file)

After Nishank’s name was dropped, speculations were rife that he has “remained silent” in supporting BJP Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Refuting the apprehensions, Nishank said that he is an “active party worker” and the BJP has given him “several important responsibilities”.

Holding a media briefing at the press club in Haridwar,the two-time incumbent Haridwar parliamentarian Nishank said: “I am an active ( party) worker... The party has given me several important responsibilities before and I abide by the party high command’s decision of replacing me with Rawat in the ongoing parliamentary election.”

“Since 1991, I have been active BJP worker. I was given assembly ticket from Karanprayag, Thailisain and Doiwala segments.I also held the post of cabinet minister in the then Kalyan Singh-led Uttar Pradesh government... held cabinet minister portfolios in BC Khanduri-led state government,” he said.

“I held the post of state chief minister. Was made BJP’s national vice-president, have been Haridwar parliamentarian twice... it is (always) the party high command’s decision which is taken in a broader perspective.I have no qualms and the major objective is to ensure that the party wins Haridwar again and rest of the four constituencies with a record margin,” said Nishank.

Rejecting the allegations of him leaving electoral politics, he said: “I am neither leaving Haridwar nor Uttarakhand. I am still active in mainstream politics, so I urge my supporters and all party workers to campaign with dedication and reach out to voters so that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP achieves the 400 plus seats target,”.

He was accompanied by Ranipur-BHEL legislator Aadesh Chauhan, former cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand, district unit president Sandeep Goyal, Haridwar Lok Sabha incharge Love Sharma among other leaders during the event.

Nishank who has been actively working for his constituency in the past two years, said that the mass development works carried out under his tenure “will certainly prove fruitful to Trivendra Singh Rawat during the electoral campaign.”

On delay in Congress ticket allocation, Nishank remarked that not much impact will be visible whether Harish Rawat or his son Virendra Rawat contest from Haridwar constituency as “BJP will win this time again with record margin.”

Reacting to Nishank’s remarks, Congress state unit spokesperson Anil Chaudhary said that he should first answer why did the BJP drop his name from the list.

“If he has done mass development works as Haridwar parliamentarian... he should first answer why he was denied party ticket.” he said.

“Congress has a strong base in Haridwar and it will be a tough contest for Trivendra Singh Rawat as he has not been in much touch with local voters.Factionalism (within the BJP) will assist Congress in regaining this seat ,which Harish Rawat last won in 2009,” said Chaudhary .