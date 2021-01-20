Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific

India, France and Japan have to work with like-minded countries to ensure the Indo-Pacific region remains open and peaceful even as they focus on economic resilience and post-Covid-19 recovery, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Tuesday.

“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the Observer Research Foundation and the embassies of France and Japan. Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said his country perceives India as “the indispensable partner” in its efforts to achieve a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said the Covid-19 crisis was a “great accelerator of both opportunities and risks” and there had been a “rapid change in the balance of power, including unilateral policies by some countries”. India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.