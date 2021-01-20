IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla talked of Indo-Pacific joint effort a workshop to ensure the region remains open and peaceful.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific

“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the ORF and the embassies of France and Japan.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:01 AM IST

India, France and Japan have to work with like-minded countries to ensure the Indo-Pacific region remains open and peaceful even as they focus on economic resilience and post-Covid-19 recovery, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Tuesday.

“An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,” Shringla told a workshop organised by the Observer Research Foundation and the embassies of France and Japan. Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said his country perceives India as “the indispensable partner” in its efforts to achieve a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said the Covid-19 crisis was a “great accelerator of both opportunities and risks” and there had been a “rapid change in the balance of power, including unilateral policies by some countries”. India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh shringla indo pacific india france defence india japan ties orf
app
Close
e-paper
DK Shivakumar (ANI)
DK Shivakumar (ANI)
india news

DK Shivakumar alleges farmers 'not being allowed' to come to Bengaluru

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The Karnataka Congress is scheduled to hold a march to Raj Bhavan today against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down Maoist in Bastar

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Security forces gunned down an alleged Maoist in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (FIle photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (FIle photo)
india news

Nadda as BJP president: A look at one year in office

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:46 AM IST
In the 12 months of being in the hot seat, JP Nadda can claim credit for electoral victories in the Bihar assembly elections, bypolls in 11 states; and eight local body elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanakchur Khoi (fried aromatic paddy), nolen gur (molasses), ghee, khoya kheer, cardamom, raisins, and cashew nuts, among others, are used to prepare the delicacy. (HT Photo)
Kanakchur Khoi (fried aromatic paddy), nolen gur (molasses), ghee, khoya kheer, cardamom, raisins, and cashew nuts, among others, are used to prepare the delicacy. (HT Photo)
india news

West Bengal’s winter delicacy exported abroad for the first time since it was introduced in 1904

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Joynagar moa obtained the GI tag in 2014 and only around 25 manufacturers from Joynagar block in South 24 Parganas district, around 50km south of Kolkata, are authorised to prepare the product
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Karnataka man booked for allegedly raping 19-year-old Gorakhpur woman

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The woman has denied her father’s charges that she was abducted and forced to convert so charges under the anti-conversion law will be removed and rape charges to be included
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Married woman in live-in relationship not entitled to protection: Allahabad HC

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The bench’s observation came as it dismissed a petition of a live-in couple, who had moved the court saying they are adults, live as “husband and wife” and no one should interfere in their lives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
india news

Hyderabad resident to construct 108-ft Hanuman statue in Ayodhya

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survivor did not reveal the crime since she was facing threats from the accused(Representative Photo)
The survivor did not reveal the crime since she was facing threats from the accused(Representative Photo)
india news

Speech-impaired minor girl raped repeatedly in Odisha hospital

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • The accused was caught after the survivor was found to be pregnant in a medical examination, done after she reported sickness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take rest during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers take rest during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm laws stir: Supreme Court-appointed panel to set up portal for farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:05 AM IST
"Even an individual farmer can submit his/her views on the portal to be notified soon," said Anil Ghanawat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana and one of the members of the committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today, says IMD (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today, says IMD (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi's air quality improves significantly

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Tuesday evening, about 429,500 people had been vaccinated across India, about 70% of the target. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Till Tuesday evening, about 429,500 people had been vaccinated across India, about 70% of the target. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan, Bihar seek on-spot registration to bypass Co-WIN glitches, reluctance

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur/patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Glitches in the Co-WIN application, used for registering and communicating with the intended recipients of the vaccine, was reported from several states, leading to delays in the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women raise slogans during the farmers' protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
Women raise slogans during the farmers' protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

10th round of talks between Centre, protesting farmers to be held today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
The farmers, who have threatened to march to Delhi on Republic Day (January 26) if the laws are not scrapped, have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi in protest against the laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid vaccine drive: Health ministry allows on-spot beneficiary registration

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Co-WIN app has been tweaked to allow states to accommodate walk-in; however, priority will still be given to current day beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Ram Kadam and party workers protest against Amazon Prime over its show 'Tandav', in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
BJP leader Ram Kadam and party workers protest against Amazon Prime over its show 'Tandav', in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

UP Police team reaches Mumbai, will question 'Tandav' makers: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and artists of 'Tandav'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri other key Delhi borders remain closed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Farmer union leaders are set to meet the government for another round of talks on Wednesday ahead of their “tractor march” call for Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP