Haryana assembly election results: How have the BJP and Congress's vote shares changed compared to 2019?

Haryana assembly election results: With the conclusion of the final vote counting for the 2024 assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure its third consecutive term in Haryana. Despite many exit polls predicting otherwise, the BJP is on track to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term.

However, an analysis of the party's vote share shows only modest improvement compared to the previous assembly polls. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP's vote share in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections stands at 39.89 per cent, a slight increase from 36.49 per cent in the 2019 elections—reflecting a growth of just 3.4 percentage points.

In contrast, the Congress has seen a more significant boost in its vote share, rising to 39.09 per cent in 2024 from 28.08 per cent in 2019, marking an improvement of 11.01 percentage points.

Haryana assembly election party-wise vote share

When comparing seat counts, the BJP has won 46 seats in the current elections, an increase from the 40 seats it secured in 2019.



The Congress clinched 36 seats, up from 31 in the previous polls, indicating a relatively small difference in the number of seats gained by both parties. Despite the grand old party's notable rise in vote share, the overall seat gains for both parties remain marginal.

In the elections for Haryana's 90-member assembly, 67.90 per cent of the more than two crore eligible voters cast their ballots, with 0.38 per cent opting for the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on the voting machines.

What about other parties?

In the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, the vote share among various parties revealed significant shifts compared to the previous election in 2019. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) garnered a vote share of 1.79 per cent, The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) followed closely with 1.82 per cent, the Communist Party of India (CPI) managed only 0.01 per cent, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] received 0.25 per cent.



The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) obtained 4.14 per cent. The

Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had a vote share of 0.90 per cent, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received none (0.00 per cent), and the National Conference of the People’s Socialist Party (NCPSP) got 0.03 per cent.

The None of the Above (NOTA) option was chosen by 0.38 per cent of voters, while other candidates collectively accounted for 11.64 per cent of the votes.

In terms of seats, the INLD won two seats, and three independent candidates were also successful in the election. Comparatively, in the 2019 assembly elections, the Haryana Lokhit Party had a vote share of 0.65 per cent, while the INLD recorded 2.44 per cent, and the JJP had a notable vote share of 14.84 per cent.

During that election cycle, the Haryana Lokhit Party won 1 seat, the INLD secured 1 seat, and the JJP won 10 seats.

BJP set to form government

Despite many exit polls predicting otherwise, the BJP is on track to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term. According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP has either won or is leading in 48 seats (41 won, 7 leading), while the Congress has secured or is leading in 37 seats (33 won, 4 leading). The Indian National Lok Dal is leading in two seats, and Independents have won or are leading in three seats.

Haryana chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, who emerged victorious from the Ladwa constituency, welcomed party workers and leaders at his residence in Kurukshetra after the party's strong performance in the elections.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal reflected on the results, saying the "biggest lesson" is never to be "overconfident" in elections.

The AAP, which failed to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress over disagreements on seat-sharing, contested 89 of the 90 seats on its own. The Congress rejected the AAP's request for nine seats. As a result, AAP candidates are trailing in nearly all constituencies behind their BJP and Congress rivals.