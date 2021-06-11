Haryana board class 10th result announced. No topper for 1st time in 51 yrs

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the results of the class 10 examinations on Friday with a pass percentage of 100%. The board decided that there will be no topper this year, a break in trend for the first time since 1970, when the first examinations under the state board were held.

The board exams for class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place in April end and May were postponed and later cancelled in the wake of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

State education board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that they have announced results for compartment students by taking average marks of those subjects in which they passed.

"If any student does not agree with the board results, he/she can apply for the improvement and they can appear in the exam which will be held by the board if the situation improves. For the first time, we have reported 100 per cent results of girls, boys, rural area and urban area students,” Prasad said.

In contrast to the full pass percentage this year, last year's pass percentage was 64.59%.

Around 3.13 lakh students, of which 1.72 lakh boys and 1.41 lakh girls registered for class 10 board exams. While 11,278 are those who appeared for compartmental examinations.

The result will be announced on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam scores of the students. The marks will be marked by the respective schools.

“A total of 20 marks each have been given on the basis of the student’s performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory,” Prasad informed on the assessment procedure.

The result will be declared on the official website soon. However, there will be no merit list or topper this year.