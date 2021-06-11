Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2021: Direct link for BSEH Class 10 results

Board of School Education Haryana has announced HBSE 10th Board Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The BSEH Class 10 result has been declared by the Board and are available on the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

A total of 3.18 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination this year. A total of 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. The overall pass percentage this year is 100%. The pass percentage of boys is 100% and the pass percentage of girls is100%. The Board prepared the Class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks as the examination was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

HBSE 10th Board Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who have registered for the Class 10 examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on HBSE 10th Board Result 2021 link available on the result section of the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the result page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

