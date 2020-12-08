Haryana CM Khattar cancels visit after venue vandalised in farmers’ support

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:32 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had to cancel a programme scheduled for later today after miscreants vandalised the venue on Monday night, a day ahead of the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmer unions seeking repeal of three new agriculture laws.

Per information, a group of villagers vandalised the helipad area, uprooted tents in Padha village of Karnal district ahead of the CM’s visit.

It is learnt that the venue was vandalised in support of the farmers’ protests as they also burnt the effigy of the CM late on Monday night.

Deepika Rani, Sarpanch of Padha village, speaking to HT said, “As per the information from the district administration the chief minister was to visit our village to review the progress of some developmental programmes at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday evening some people gathered in the sports complex and burnt the effigy of the chief minister and vandalised the venue, they also dismantled the helipad.”

The CM’s visit was subsequently cancelled.

However, some villagers said that the farmers were angry over the failure of the government to resolve the farmers’ issue.

Rajesh Kumar, a local BJP leader, alleged that the incident was politically motivated.

“The chief minister was to give developmental projects of several crores to Padha and nearby villages but some people could not digest it and they played politics in the name of farmers,” he added.

He demanded that the action should be taken against the people responsible for it.

The CM was to review the progress of developmental works of an under construction women college and Panchtirthi Tirath and was to address a gathering.

Karnal District Collector Nishant Kumar Yadav said the chief minister’s visit to Padha village has been cancelled for now but he will visit to Karnal on Tuesday evening.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said that the main accused are being identified. He said that legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of law.