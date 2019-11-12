e-paper
Haryana cop booked for sexual harassment

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Haryana police was booked after his 14-year-old niece accused him of sexual harassment, the Rohtak police said on Monday.
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Haryana police was booked after his 14-year-old niece accused him of sexual harassment, the Rohtak police said on Monday.

In her complaint, the girl said that on Saturday, the accused came to her home when she was alone. After asking where her mother was, the accused took her to the nearby fields and sexually harassed her, the complainant said. The girl also alleged that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

However, when her mother returned home, the girl informed her, after which they lodged a complaint with the police. The ASI has been booked under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

