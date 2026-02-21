Haryana cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi reaches UP ‘with baraat’, finds out he got scammed; duped of ₹30,000

Bittu Bajrangi, popular cow vigilante from Haryana's Faridabad, got scammed by a man who promised to get him married to a woman he liked but managed dupe him of ₹30,000 instead. Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots (Facebook/Bittu Bajrangi)

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused and his associates based on a complaint by Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots, PTI news agency reported.

Bittu Bajrangi is a self-declared cow vigilante and has been running his vigilante group for last several years. Bajrangi is a fruit and vegetable trader at the Ghazipur market and Dabua market in Faridabad, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Bajrangi alleged in the complaint that he told the accused, Bunty, that he wanted to get married and that he should let him know if he knew of a suitable match. Bunty is reportedly a relative of Bajrangi's neighbour.

Bunty introduced Bajrangi to a woman named Rani. After this, Bunty and Rani invited Bajrangi thrice to Aligarh to meet prospective matches, but he did not like any of them.

Bunty then sent Bajrangi a photo of a young woman that he liked, the PTI report said.

On September 5, 2025, Bunty and Rani visited Bajrangi's house with the woman and her family, and the wedding was fixed for February 7, according to the complainant.

Wedding procession taken out, finds no one Bajrangi reportedly transferred ₹30,000 to the accused on February 6 to buy clothes for the bride-to-be. When he reached Aligarh with his wedding “procession”, there was no one, the report said. Bajrangi, however, said it was a small group, including him and his late brother's daughter that went to Aligarh for the wedding.

According to the complaint, the accused were nowhere to be found at the venue and had switched off their mobile phones.

"When I called the bride, she stated that she knew nothing about the wedding and I had to return empty-handed," Bajrangi was quoted as saying in his complaint.

As part of the agreement between Bajrangi and the accused persons, he was to pay them ₹1.20 lakh for the wedding arrangements, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bunty, Rani and others at Saran police station here under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is underway, the officer said.

A neighbour of Bajrangi said preparations were underway at his house to welcome the new bride, but in the end, tides turned.

Bajrangi, speaking to reporters, said he never wanted to get married but agreed for it to take better care for his late brother's daughter, whose mother he said left her after his brother's demise.