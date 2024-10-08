Haryana election results: Congress leads in all 3 seats in Nuh; BJP at 3rd place

Congress is leading from all three assembly constituencies in Haryana’s Nuh district where the counting of votes in underway for the state, trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website said. Early trends and the actual situation will become clear as more votes are counted throughout the day. (PTI photo)

Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed (62,186 votes) is leading by 28,973 votes (as of 11:25am) from the Nuh constituency while his nearest rival, Tahir Hussain of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has received 33,213 votes after five rounds of counting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Singh, who was earlier MLA from Sohna constituency in Haryana, is trailing at third position by 52,846 votes.

From Ferozepur Jhirka seat, Congress candidate Mamman Khan (53,751 votes) is leading INLD candidate Mohammad Habib (45,775 votes) by 7,976 votes (as of 11:22am). BJP’s Naseem Ahmed (6,540 votes) is trailing.

From Punahana seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas (49,446 votes) is leading independent candidate Rahish Khan (30,224 votes) by 19,222 votes (as of 11:24am). BJP’s Mohd Aizaz Khan (3,855 votes) is trailing.