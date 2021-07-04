Haryana extends Covid lockdown till July 12, eases some curbs. Know more

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state for another week till July 12. The state government, however, also relaxed certain restrictions.

The order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan read: “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 5 (5 am onwards) to July 12 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.” The Covid-caused lockdown has been named "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)" by the state government.

Here is the list of restrictions that have been eased:

The government has allowed the Institute of Chartered Accountants to hold the Chartered Accountant examinations from July 5 to 20. The order instructed to follow the “guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates for July 2021 CA examination in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic, released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India” along with Centre issued SOPs to prevent the Covid spread.

The new order also allowed to conduct the Common Entrance Exam (CEE), which is to be held in Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar. The order stated the exam is subject to strict observance of social distancing norms and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Earlier relaxations are to be continued as it is like all shops are allowed to be operational from 9am to 8pm, malls can open from 10am to 8pm, restaurants and bars including those in hotels and malls can open from 10am to 10pm with 50 per cent capacity. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons, as are wedding functions and funeral ceremonies.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6am to 8pm with 50 per cent capacity. All production facilities, industrial units and establishments are allowed open adhering to strict Covid guidelines, following earlier orders.

However, swimming pools and spas are still to remain closed.