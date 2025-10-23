Haryana govt wants CBI to probe Punjab ex-DGP Mustafa, ex-minister wife in son's death

The Haryana government formally urged the Centre to hand over the investigation into the alleged murder of the son of former Punjab IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A formal reference was made to the Union government on Wednesday, seeking the central agency’s intervention in the high-profile case, officials familiar with the investigation said.
However, the probe will be handed over to the federal agency once the central government accepts the state government’s request to extend the powers and jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to Haryana for this particular case.
Initial findings revealed a syringe mark on Aqil’s right arm near the elbow. Medical sources at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, suggested the case appeared to involve poisoning rather than a medicine overdose.
Following a complaint by Malerkotla resident and former AAP associate Shamshudeen Chaudhary, an FIR was registered on October 20 against Mustafa, his wife, Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law (Aqil’s wife) under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chaudhary has sought a thorough and impartial probe. The family, meanwhile, may approach the court seeking protection from arrest.
Former Punjab DGP on son's murder allegations
Reacting to the FIR registered against him, his wife, in connection with the death of his son, former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa expressed deep anguish over the allegations.
“There is no greater pain for a father than losing his only son. This tragedy has awakened the soldier within me to stand against those with petty mindsets. No matter the mistakes a child makes, a father always shields them from the world. Yet, some have tried to exploit this situation for petty politics. I have no fear, for we have done nothing wrong. Have you ever heard of a father killing his own son?” he told ANI.
Mustafa further added that his son had been battling drug addiction for nearly 18 years.
“In Punjab, drug abuse among youth is rampant, and I read daily news of youth killing their own families. But have you ever heard of a father, mother, daughter, or daughter-in-law being involved in such a crime? My son struggled with drug addiction for 18 years. I count myself among the unlucky fathers facing this unbearable situation,” he added.