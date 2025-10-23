Ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa likely to join probe in son’s alleged murder case on October 27

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa is expected to join the ongoing police investigation next week—most likely on Monday, October 27—in connection with the alleged murder of his son, Aqil Akhtar.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Mustafa confirmed that his family will cooperate with the probe. “We will be reaching Malerkotla (from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh) on the evening of October 24 to attend a prayer meeting for my son on October 25. From there, we will reach Panchkula on the night of October 26,” he said, adding that they would be available to join the investigation thereafter.

A senior Panchkula police officer associated with the special investigation team (SIT) said that a notice was issued to Mustafa on Wednesday, directing him to appear before investigators. “We need to visit the crime scene, and this has also been conveyed to Mustafa,” the officer added.

The SIT clarified that no immediate arrests are likely as the investigation is still in its early stage. “We are waiting for the complete postmortem and viscera reports. It’s not yet confirmed whether Aqil was poisoned. We will also examine his medical history,” the officer said.

Initial findings revealed a syringe mark on Aqil’s right arm near the elbow. Medical sources at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, suggested the case appeared to involve poisoning rather than a medicine overdose, though confirmation awaits the viscera report.

According to police records, Aqil Akhtar, 35, was found unconscious at his Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula residence on the night of October 16 and was taken to Civil Hospital by his family. As no foul play was suspected initially, the body was kept in the mortuary and handed over the next day for last rites in Saharanpur.

Police, however, did not inspect the crime scene at that time and are now expected to visit it nearly 10 days later to collect key evidence, including Aqil’s phone and diary. Investigators will also review his social media activity, where he reportedly posted videos and a screenshot of a diary page.

In an October 17 post, Aqil allegedly shared a picture of his diary with the note: “In case I die, this diary has my dying declaration. And I should be checked for aluminium phosphide poisoning.”

When asked about the diary, Mustafa said it was in the family’s possession. “We will hand it over to the police if they ask,” he said.

Following a complaint by Malerkotla resident and former AAP associate Shamshudeen Chaudhary, an FIR was registered on October 20 against Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law (Aqil’s wife) under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chaudhary has sought a thorough and impartial probe. The family, meanwhile, may approach court seeking protection from arrest.