Haryana man kills 16-yr-old-old cousin, makes Rs 5 lakh ransom call: Police

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:26 IST

A 16-year old boy was allegedly murdered by his cousin and two others after being kidnapped for ransom, police in Panipat said Wednesday.

His body was recovered from a drain on Wednesday few hours after his father got ransom call, police said. The 10th standard student went missing on Tuesday night

As per the police complaint filed by the family members of the victim, he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening and the kidnappers made a phone call to Kunal’s father Yogesh Aggarwal and demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release.

Panipat Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said that the all the three accused including Sahil Kumar, who is cousin of the deceased, Raman and Kashish have been arrested and the police have also recovered the body from a drain near Chautala village of Panipat.

The SP said all the accused live in the same locality and Sahil had called the victim at Raman’s residence around 8pm on Tuesday. They strangled him to death and later they dumped his body in the drain. He said that later they called the boy’s father and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

The police officer said that soon after the matter was reported, a police team was deputed and some suspects were detained. During the interrogation the accused admitted their involvement and they also took the police to the spot, where they dumped the body.

Kumar said that the accused have been booked for murder and kidnapping. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem at civil hospital Panipat.