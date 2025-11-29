Haryana man murders mother & her ‘lover’ after walking in on them; drives to police station with their bodies

A man allegedly strangled his mother and a neighbour, with whom she was reportedly having an affair, to death, police in Haryana said on Friday. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the accused was arrested for the murders, the officer added.(PTI File Photo/representational)

Following the incident, which took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Sirsa’s Sikanderpur village, the accused took the bodies to the police station, officials said,

According to a police officer, the accused, 25-year-old Raj Kumar, found his mother and their neighbour in an “objectionable position” inside his house. The deceased have been identified as Anguri Devi, 42, and Lekh Raj, 55, according to an earlier HT report.

The Sirsa police said that a man, identified as Raj Kumar, had surrendered before the Sadar police on Friday morning and claimed to have killed his mother and her neighbour, with whom she had been having an extra-marital affair for the last 15 years.

“He brought bodies of the duo in his pick-up vehicle and parked his vehicle in the police station,” a senior police official said requesting anonymity. The officer said the accused confessed to have killed the two using a cloth.

“The accused said that his family members told his mother to stay away from Lekh Raj but she continued her extra-marital affair,” the officer further said.