Gurugram: Haryana Police personnel conduct a march near Rajiv Chowk as part of preparations for farmers' tractor rally, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2021_000228B)(PTI)
Haryana on high alert after chaos in Delhi during tractor parade

In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Authorities in Haryana sounded a high alert in the state and said anyone taking law into one's hands will be dealt with strictly, after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday.

In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.

He directed all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant.

In the wake of events which unfolded in neighbouring Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar was in touch with senior officials of police and civil administration keeping a close eye on the situation, official sources said.

The DGP said all Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and district Superintendents of Police have been asked to be on a high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants.

Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Besides, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation, he said.

The DGP warned that the police will not allow anyone to disturb law and order in the state.

He also said anyone found instigating riot through any kind of rumour will be strictly dealt with as per the law.


Referring to the events which unfolded in Delhi, Yadava said police in Haryana have been asked to be extra vigilant.

The police will also ensure safety of the farmers who are returning home, he said in a statement.

The DGP also said the police will not hesitate to use force if anyone tries to damage public property, cause damage to government offices, government or private vehicles, and disturb the law and order in the state.

The state police force will also patrol high-risk points, maintaining round-the-clock vigil, he added.

Referring to chaos in Delhi during the farmers' tractor parade, Yadava said that in the guise of the present situation, some anti-social elements with an intention to grind their own axe, can also try to disturb peace through rumours.

"Police are also keeping a close eye on social media. Strict action will be taken if any kind of misleading, provocative, provoking and anarchic post is shared or forwarded on social media. People should not pay attention to the rumours and follow the Haryana Police website and Twitter handle for the latest updates," the DGP added.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places in Delhi, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of the city and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement near the borders of the national capital in tatters.


