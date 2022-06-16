Haryana: Police fire in air in Palwal to warn protestors amid Agnipath protests | Video

Haryana Police personnel who were deployed at the residence of Palwal's deputy commissioner Krishna Kumar on Thursday amid stir against Centre's new recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ resorted to firing in the air to warn protestors. In a video shared by news agency ANI, protestors could be seen gathered outside the residence and pelting stones while cops fired in the air several times to disperse them.

Palwal duty magistrate said that some personnel were injured in the incident, and around four police vehicles were torched by protestors. “Till now, the protestors have not been identified,” the duty magistrate was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, has temporarily suspended mobile internet, dongle and SMS services in Palwal for the next 24 hours that started from 4pm onwards Thursday. This order is, however, not applicable to banking services, mobile recharge, and voice calls, a statement from the Haryana home department read.

A spokesperson told HT that the decision was made as in wake of the current law and order situation in Palwal there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district by protestors and antisocial elements.

The spokesperson added that the temporary suspension is aimed to stop any spread of disinformation and rumours via social media sites, and to prevent mobilisation of mobs of demonstrators, who can lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties by getting involved in arson.

Besides Palwal, protests were reported in other parts of Haryana earlier today against the new recruitment scheme. Police resorted to baton-charge in Rewari after armed forces aspirants gathered outside the bus stand in the region, causing disruption to transport services for an hour. Later, protestors also vandalised traffic signals, which compelled cops to the cane-charge.

In Gurugram's Bilaspur and Sidhrawali, protestors laid a virtual seize on bus stands and roads, and staged a protest at the Bilaspur Chowk, causing traffic snarls on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway.

Protests against ‘Agnipath' recruitment scheme have highlighted the day in several parts of India, with violent scenes reported from Bihar where protestors set a train on fire. In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, more than 1,000 youth ransacked railway stations by setting tires afire on the railway tracks and pelting stones. Similar scenes were reported in Uttar Pradesh as well.

(With inputs from bureau, and agencies)