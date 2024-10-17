Haryana politician Captain Ajay Singh Yadav quits Congress: 'Treated shabbily'

Senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party saying he had been treated "shabbily" since Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the party's president. Captain Ajay Singh Yadav(Facebook)

His resignation came days after the Congress stunningly lost the Haryana assembly elections.

Yadav, 65, quit as the chief of the Congress's OBC department.

"I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from the primary membership of Indian National Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC," Yadav posted on X.

In a post on X, Yadav said he was disillusioned with the party's leadership.

"This decision of resigning was really hard decision with whom my family had 70 years of association as my father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and there after I continued with family tradition but am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC," Yadav posted on X.

Yadav is the third prominent leader to have quit the Congress in the state over the past two years. Earlier, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

He hasn't revealed his plans yet.

Yadav, who is considered the bete noire of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had recently commented on the party's state unit's alleged infighting ahead of the assembly polls.

After the Congress's defeat, he said the party should introspect for its failure in southern Haryana, especially Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Faridabad.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Haryana assembly election. The Congress won 37 seats.

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister of Haryana today.