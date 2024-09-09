 Haryana polls: AAP unveils 1st candidates list amid stalled Cong alliance talks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
Haryana polls: AAP unveils 1st candidates list amid stalled Cong alliance talks

ByHT News Desk
Sep 09, 2024 04:07 PM IST

Haryana assembly elections: The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member assembly is September 12.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 20 candidates for Haryana assembly elections amid stalled pre-poll alliance talks with Congress.

The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

Aam Aadmi Party unveiled candidates for 20 seats in Haryana
The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member assembly is September 12.

Here's the full AAP candidate list:

S. NOCONSTITUENCYCANDIDATE
1. NARAINGARHGURPAL SINGH
2. KALAYATANURAG DHANDHA
3.PUNDRINARENDER SHARMA
4.GHARAUNDAJAIPAL SHARMA
5.ASSANDHAMANDEEP JUNDLA
6. SAMALKHABITTU PAHALWAN
7. UCHANA KALANPAWAN FAUJI
8.DABWALIKULDEEP GADRANA
9.RANIAHAPPY RANIA
10.BHIWANIINDU SHARMA
11.MEHAMVIKAS NEHRA
12.ROHTAKBIJENDER HOODA
13.BAHADURGARHKULDEEP CHIKARA
14.BADLIRANBIR GULIYA
15.BERISONU AHLAWAT SHERIA
16.MAHENDRAGARHMANISH YADAV
17.NARNAULRAVINDER MATRU
18.BADSHAHPURBIR SINGH SARPANCH
19.SOHNADHARMENDER KHATANA
20.BALLABGARHRAVINDER FAUJDAR

No headway in Cong-AAP alliance talks

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had been holding talks for a pre-poll alliance in Haryana, the hometown of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

The talks were stuck over the number of seats to be contested by the AAP. As per a PTI report, the AAP is demanding 10 seats while the Congress is offering five.

Earlier in the day, AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said his party will release the names of candidates from all the 90 seats if the deal is not finalised by the evening.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was leading the talks on behalf of the party, had said,"We will take a decision well before (September) 12, the last day of filing nomination. If there is no win-win situation, we will leave it. The talks are going on, good discussions are happening. I hope a good conclusion will come out of it."

On Monday, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said,"Sandeep Pathak has already given a statement on this issue and Sushil Gupta has also clarified the stand that we are fully prepared and we have completed the process of selecting candidates for all seats. As soon as they receive permission from the party or national president Arvind Kejriwal, they will announce the list and move forward with the elections. AAP is a national party and we have a strong organisation in Haryana."

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.


 

India News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
