Haryana polls: AAP unveils 1st candidates list amid stalled Cong alliance talks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 20 candidates for Haryana assembly elections amid stalled pre-poll alliance talks with Congress.



The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak. Aam Aadmi Party unveiled candidates for 20 seats in Haryana

The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member assembly is September 12.



Here's the full AAP candidate list:

S. NO CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE 1. NARAINGARH GURPAL SINGH 2. KALAYAT ANURAG DHANDHA 3. PUNDRI NARENDER SHARMA 4. GHARAUNDA JAIPAL SHARMA 5. ASSANDH AMANDEEP JUNDLA 6. SAMALKHA BITTU PAHALWAN 7. UCHANA KALAN PAWAN FAUJI 8. DABWALI KULDEEP GADRANA 9. RANIA HAPPY RANIA 10. BHIWANI INDU SHARMA 11. MEHAM VIKAS NEHRA 12. ROHTAK BIJENDER HOODA 13. BAHADURGARH KULDEEP CHIKARA 14. BADLI RANBIR GULIYA 15. BERI SONU AHLAWAT SHERIA 16. MAHENDRAGARH MANISH YADAV 17. NARNAUL RAVINDER MATRU 18. BADSHAHPUR BIR SINGH SARPANCH 19. SOHNA DHARMENDER KHATANA 20. BALLABGARH RAVINDER FAUJDAR

No headway in Cong-AAP alliance talks

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had been holding talks for a pre-poll alliance in Haryana, the hometown of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The talks were stuck over the number of seats to be contested by the AAP. As per a PTI report, the AAP is demanding 10 seats while the Congress is offering five.

Earlier in the day, AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said his party will release the names of candidates from all the 90 seats if the deal is not finalised by the evening.



AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who was leading the talks on behalf of the party, had said,"We will take a decision well before (September) 12, the last day of filing nomination. If there is no win-win situation, we will leave it. The talks are going on, good discussions are happening. I hope a good conclusion will come out of it."



On Monday, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said,"Sandeep Pathak has already given a statement on this issue and Sushil Gupta has also clarified the stand that we are fully prepared and we have completed the process of selecting candidates for all seats. As soon as they receive permission from the party or national president Arvind Kejriwal, they will announce the list and move forward with the elections. AAP is a national party and we have a strong organisation in Haryana."



The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.





