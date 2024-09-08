Haryana polls: For Raghav Chadha, ‘win-win situation’ key to Cong-AAP alliance

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that both his party and the Congress are trying to form an alliance for the Haryana assembly elections. According to a PTI report, the 35-year-old MP said that both the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance and talks are progressing in a “positive” direction.



Chadha, who has been holding hectic parleys with the grand old party, said that the AAP will not go ahead with a pre-poll alliance with Congress if there is “no win-win situation”. AAP MP Raghav Chadha.(PTI file)

"The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritizing unity and the demands of the people of Haryana, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations," the Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.



ALSO READ: AAP leader cautions amid party's talks with Congress for alliance in Haryana, cites ‘Delhi example’

"Ball by ball commentary cannot be done on the seat-sharing arrangement. Both the parties have desire and hope to form an alliance," the AAP leader added.



While refusing to share more details on seat sharing talks, Chadha said,"We will take a decision well before (September) 12, the last day of nomination. If there is no win-win situation, we will leave it. The talks are going on, good discussions are happening, I hope a good conclusion will come out of it."

AAP demanding 10 seats from Cong: Report

According to a PTI report, the AAP has demanded 10 seats to contest elections while the Congress is willing to concede only seven.



The grand old party's Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria told ANI,"Currently we are speaking to the Aam Aadmi Party. One or two other parties have also approached, we will respond in a day or two. CPI (M) and the Samajwadi Party approached us. They are expecting a very small number. They want to make their presence felt in the state. We are also looking for a seat that is convenient for us and them."



Voting in all 90 seats of Haryana assembly will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.



(With PTI inputs)