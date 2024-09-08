AAP leader cautions amid party's talks with Congress for alliance in Haryana, cites ‘Delhi example’

AAP's Somnath Bharti on Sunday suggested the party should contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana ‘on its own’, with his statement coming amid talks between the AAP and Congress over an alliance in the BJP-ruled state, where voting will be held on October 5. AAP's Somnath Bharti (File Photo)

As an example, Bharti cited the recent Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, where the BJP achieved a hattrick of winning all seven parliamentary seats, despite the AAP-Congress joining hands, contesting under a 4-3 agreement, respectively.

“Supporters of AAP are majorly not in favour of such a misfit and selfish alliance. Before the alliance is inked in Haryana, AAP must evaluate the effectiveness of the alliance formed in Delhi during the Lok Sabha Election. While my national convenor @ArvindKejriwal Ji did roadshows for all the three Congress candidates and cabinet ministers of AAP campaigned for all three Congress candidates, but AAP candidates especially myself were not supported at all especially by Congress Delhi and local leaders,” he posted on X.

Bharti, who lost to BJP's Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, also claimed that the saffron party, in power in Haryana since October 2014, was on ‘deathbed’ in the state.

“Congress facing massive in-fights and Haryana being home state of Kejriwal ji, @AamAadmiParty should contest on all 90 seats on its own strength to give first non-BJP and non-Congress Honest Govt in Haryana,” he added.

Meanwhile, for the debacle in Delhi, the AAP member listed multiple season, including then state unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, joining BJP, in the middle of the campaign.

Bharti also called on AAP supporters to not forget the ‘imaginary’ liquor policy scam, for which party supremo and Delhi chief minister Kejriwal is in jail as the main accused.