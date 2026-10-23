Haryana power employees call off strike after government moves to block license to Gurugram private firm
Power company employees have called off their strike, which caused widespread outages, after the government promised there would be no privatisation.
The Haryana government on Friday said it has told the state electricity regulatory commission to cancel the decision to award a parallel distribution licence to a private firm for Gurugram and Nuh that had triggered a strike by employees of state-owned power company and consequent blackouts in these areas for the past three days.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, at joint press conference with union representatives, said the strike had been called off. He added that the government had invoked Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003—which governs the power of state governments to issue policy directions to state electricity regulatory commissions—for approaching the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).
Union welcomes government’s decision
All Haryana Power Corporation Workers’ Gurugram district union president Amarjit Jakhar said that they welcome the Haryana government’s decision not to grant licence to the Eleven Power Private Limited. “The government has also agreed to write to HERC to reconsider its decision to grant the licence which we wanted. Thus we had called off the strike,” he said, adding further meeting with the energy minister Anil Vij will take place on November 3.
He said the power utilities in the state are profit-making and bringing private players in it will ruin then.
HERC did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment on the matter.
Also Read | Haryana power employees’ strike disrupts supply across districts, 40,000 join protest
Eleven Power Pvt Ltd, which was given a 25-year parallel distribution licence for the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts on October 19, did not comment on the state government’s move despite repeated calls and messages to its representatives.
The chief minister said the government had given assurances to the employees before they called off the strike. “Our employees will now immediately resume their duties. Our position is absolutely firm; there will be no privatisation of any kind,” Saini added.
“We have consistently maintained that we stand fully with the electricity employees’ union, and we reiterate that position today. It should be noted that the HERC is an independent agency operating under its own Act. ..Exercising our authority under Section 108, the government has directed the HERC to review the matter and effectively cancel that provision,” he said.
Employee unions had had argued that a private operator could potentially attract commercially lucrative urban and industrial consumers while the public distribution company-- Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in this case-- continued serving a larger share of rural and agricultural consumers. They had also raised concerns over the future of around 40,000 regular, contractual and outsourced employees and engineers of DHBVN.
Energy Minister Anil Vij had earlier indicated that the government would invoke Section 108 to address the dispute.
Also Read | Haryana unions call off 3-day strike after power cuts in Gurugram, other areas
Government cites public and consumer interest
In its written directions to HERC on Friday, the Haryana Energy Department said it noted the grant of the licence had faced opposition over alleged concerns relating to statutory requirements, minimum area of supply, capital adequacy, creditworthiness, technical capability and universal service obligations.
The state government said it was not presently going into the correctness of the findings recorded by HERC in its October 19 order granting the licence. Instead, it said its decision was based on the financial implications for the state government, consumer interest and wider public interest.
The government asked HERC to not to create, operationalise or effectuate a parallel distribution licence anywhere in Haryana.
The government’s intervention came after the employee agitation that started on October 21 caused widespread disruption to electricity supply across Gurugram and other parts of Haryana.
In Gurugram, residents in several areas reported outages lasting more than 24 hours, while some localities faced disruptions extending beyond 40 hours. Low voltage in some areas also affected water supply as pumps could not operate.
Police were deployed at substations and discom offices amid concerns over protests and law-and-order issues.
Also Read | Gurugram on outage alert ahead of power workers’ strike
Eleven Power’s plans and proposed investment
Eleven Power had maintained that its proposed network would provide consumers an alternative distributor and had planned phased development across Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh.
The company had also said it planned to invest approximately ₹4,717 crore in developing the distribution network over five years.
Amid questions raised over its financial capacity, the company had said ₹91 crore had already been infused as equity for Phase I and that banks had issued in-principle sanctions of ₹205 crore for Phase I debt.
Karan Chopra, managing partner, Eleven Group, said the company’s initial paid-up capital of ₹1 crore at incorporation in June 2025 had subsequently been followed by a higher authorised capital of ₹1,500 crore.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More