Haryana: Rohtak man finds wife's affair with tenant, burns lover alive, buries body in 7-foot-deep pit

Haryana murder: Two people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and brutal killing of a man in Haryana's Rohtak, where the victim was burned alive and buried in a deep pit by his house owner, police said. "Case of Rohtak resident Jagdeep's body found in Paitawas village. Rohtak police disclosed the incident and arrested two accused," police said in a post on X.(@RohtakPolice)

The victim, Jagdeep, was allegedly having an affair with the wife of Hardeep, the house owner, NDTV reported. Jagdeep, who lived in a section of Hardeep's house, was a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak.

Police recovered Jagdeep's body on Monday following a two-month-long investigation. The probe began following a complaint in the Shivaji Colony police station that Jagdeep was missing.

“Later, it was found that after being abducted, his body was kept in Dadri. Accused Hardeep and Dharampal have been arrested. After arresting them, we recovered the body (of Jagdeep). The investigation is underway. Today, the postmortem will be done,” Crime Investigation Agency unit in charge Kuldeep Singh told news agency AN.

“The deceased was abducted, and then he was buried alive. There are 1-2 more accused involved in the crime. The teams are trying to catch them. The arrested accused have been presented before the court. They are currently on remand,” Singh added.

The murder

Hardeep hired people to dig a 7-foot-deep pit in Pantavas village of Charkhi Dadri on the pretext of using it for a borewell and waited for the right time to extract his revenge, the report added.

Hardeep and his friends kidnapped the tenant on December 24 while he was returning from work. He was thrashed and taken to Chakri Dadri, where the murder was executed, and his body was buried in a deep pit.

Police gained a breakthrough in their investigation after accessing Jagdeep's call records, which provided enough evidence to nab Hardeep and his aides. After the arrest, Rohtak police shared the pictures of the accused in a post on social media platform X.