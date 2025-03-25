Gurugram: 2 get rigorous life imprisonment for killing friend after booze party

Gurugram: A city court sentenced two people to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering their friend in 2019 after a petty argument during a booze party, by slamming his head on the floor repeatedly inside the office of a commercial complex in Sector 18, Gurugram, police said on Monday. The court of additional district and session judge Sunil Chauhan also slapped a ₹ 25,000 fine on each of the convicts, Manoj Shukla, 30, and Sahil Mehta, 26, while holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (Representational image)

The court of additional district and session judge Sunil Chauhan also slapped a ₹25,000 fine on each of the convicts, Manoj Shukla, 30, and Sahil Mehta, 26, while holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday evening, officers said.

Shukla is originally from Sohawal in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh and Mehta is from Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Investigators said that the deceased, Lokesh Sharma, 31, of Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, Haryana, had a placement office in Sector 18.

The murder took place inside the office on the night of July 4, 2019 following a dispute between Sharma on one side and Shukla, and Mehta on the other side.

Police registered a first information report at the Sector 18 police station following a police complaint filed by Himanshu Sharma, brother of the deceased.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Shukla had a courier office just beside the placement cell, and Mehta was his delivery boy.

“After the dispute, Shukla and Mehta assaulted Sharma and slammed his head on the floor thrice. They later hit him on the head with a table and fled the scene. The duo was soon arrested on July 6 after a murder case was registered at Sector 18 police station on July 5,” the PRO said.

Both were spotted in the CCTV camera footage of the complex and the forensic analysis also established their presence at the spot, following which the court finally sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment after holding them guilty, the officer added.