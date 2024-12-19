Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.4 °C and 23.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 17.50 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 20.17 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 19.63 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 19.59 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 20.96 Few clouds December 25, 2024 21.06 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 20.98 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

