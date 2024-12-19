Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 19, 2024
Dec 19, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 19, 2024, is 17.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 °C and 22.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.4 °C and 23.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 20, 2024
|17.50
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.17
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|19.63
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|19.59
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|20.96
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|21.06
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|20.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024
