Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 27, 2024, is 17.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.53 °C and 19.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.62 °C and 20.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|17.98
|Moderate rain
|December 29, 2024
|17.32
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|17.77
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.12
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|19.52
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.35
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|21.87
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
