Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 9, 2024 19.42 °C Sky is clear December 10, 2024 20.27 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 19.96 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.54 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 20.72 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 20.26 °C Sky is clear December 15, 2024 21.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on December 8, 2024, is 19.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.46 °C and 23.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.26 °C and 22.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 361.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024

