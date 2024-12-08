Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 8, 2024, is 19.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.46 °C and 23.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.26 °C and 22.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 361.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 9, 2024
|19.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 10, 2024
|20.27 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|19.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 12, 2024
|19.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 13, 2024
|20.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 14, 2024
|20.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|21.17 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News, Weather Today, Latest News
