Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.7 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 19, 2025, is 23.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.7 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 20, 2025
|23.16
|Light rain
|February 21, 2025
|23.85
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|23.27
|Scattered clouds
|February 23, 2025
|25.36
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|26.39
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|27.52
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.80
|Broken clouds
