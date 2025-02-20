Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 20, 2025, is 18.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.26 °C and 27.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.47 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|18.82
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|22.14
|Overcast clouds
|February 23, 2025
|25.21
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|26.27
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|27.27
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.19
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|29.45
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
