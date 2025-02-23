Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 23, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 23, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 23, 2025, is 21.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.07 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Haryana weather update on February 23, 2025
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 24, 202521.92Sky is clear
February 25, 202526.20Sky is clear
February 26, 202528.23Broken clouds
February 27, 202531.32Overcast clouds
February 28, 202527.68Overcast clouds
March 1, 202528.06Light rain
March 2, 202528.91Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.74 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.52 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.31 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.49 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.84 °C Few clouds
Delhi21.75 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On