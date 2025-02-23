Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 23, 2025, is 21.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.07 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Haryana weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 128.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 21.92 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 26.20 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 28.23 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 31.32 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 27.68 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 28.06 Light rain March 2, 2025 28.91 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear



