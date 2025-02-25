Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.87 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 25, 2025, is 23.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.87 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Haryana weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 23.96 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 30.51 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 28.65 Overcast clouds March 1, 2025 16.87 Light rain March 2, 2025 27.83 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 27.26 Overcast clouds March 4, 2025 28.16 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



