Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.87 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 25, 2025, is 23.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.87 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.9 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|23.96
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.51
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|28.65
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|16.87
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|27.83
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|27.26
|Overcast clouds
|March 4, 2025
|28.16
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
