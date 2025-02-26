Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 26, 2025, is 26.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.06 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.27 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|26.31
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|29.36
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|19.81
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|25.30
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|27.35
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|28.36
|Scattered clouds
|March 5, 2025
|27.88
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
