Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 27, 2025, is 26.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.44 °C and 28.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.58 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 113.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|26.84
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|19.48
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|25.58
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|25.86
|Scattered clouds
|March 4, 2025
|26.17
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|26.56
|Few clouds
|March 6, 2025
|24.89
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025
