Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on January 7, 2025, is 17.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.15 °C and 21.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.35 °C and 22.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 8, 2025
|17.06
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|19.24
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|20.22
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|19.85
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|17.31
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|17.88
|Sky is clear
|January 14, 2025
|19.91
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.