Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 14, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 14, 2025, is 31.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.63 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Haryana weather update on March 14, 2025
Haryana weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.09 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.63 °C and 35.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 189.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 15, 202531.33Broken clouds
March 16, 202532.94Broken clouds
March 17, 202530.80Sky is clear
March 18, 202531.35Scattered clouds
March 19, 202532.02Sky is clear
March 20, 202532.90Scattered clouds
March 21, 202534.19Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.14 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai31.37 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru29.57 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad34.12 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.61 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.26 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On