Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 14, 2025, is 31.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.63 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.09 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.63 °C and 35.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 189.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|31.33
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|32.94
|Broken clouds
|March 17, 2025
|30.80
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|31.35
|Scattered clouds
|March 19, 2025
|32.02
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|32.90
|Scattered clouds
|March 21, 2025
|34.19
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.