Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.12 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 24, 2025, is 31.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.12 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.54 °C and 38.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.12 °C and 37.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 25, 2025
|31.80
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|36.52
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|36.13
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|34.32
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|32.91
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|34.24
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|36.42
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.