Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.29 °C, check weather forecast for November 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 20, 2024 25.37 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 26.23 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 27.28 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 27.9 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 28.15 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 27.17 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 27.52 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.78 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.88 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 19, 2024, is 23.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.29 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.5 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 162.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

