Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.58 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 29, 2024, is 22.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.58 °C and 26.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.08 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 30, 2024 24.54 °C Sky is clear
December 1, 2024 25.29 °C Sky is clear
December 2, 2024 25.68 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 25.56 °C Sky is clear
December 4, 2024 25.46 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 24.0 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 23.95 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on November 29, 2024

