Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on October 18, 2024, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.77 °C and 36.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.03 °C and 37.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.77 °C and 36.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 161.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 19, 2024
|34.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|33.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|34.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|33.38 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|34.25 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
