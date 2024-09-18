Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 25.58 °C Moderate rain September 20, 2024 32.39 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 34.72 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 36.38 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 36.94 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 37.16 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 37.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 18, 2024, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.3 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.75 °C and 32.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.With temperatures ranging between 26.3 °C and 34.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.