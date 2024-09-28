Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 30.48 °C Scattered clouds September 30, 2024 34.88 °C Scattered clouds October 1, 2024 35.92 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 37.26 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 36.3 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 35.68 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 36.05 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 28, 2024, is 29.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.98 °C and 32.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.71 °C and 33.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 89.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.