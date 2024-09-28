Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024
Sep 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 28, 2024, is 29.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.98 °C and 32.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.71 °C and 33.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.71 °C and 33.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 29, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 30, 2024
|34.88 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 1, 2024
|35.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|36.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|35.68 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|36.05 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy