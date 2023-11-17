Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private sector quashed by HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the Manohar Lal Khattar's government law providing 75% reservation in the private sector to state job seekers who have a domicile certificate. The Punjab and Haryana high court building.(File)

The order was passed by a bench of Justices GS Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by multiple industry bodies, including the Gurgaon Industrial Association, in 2021.

The law, Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, provided 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. It covered private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law was to remain applicable for 10 years.

The industry bodies had argued that the law was unconstitutional and against the basic principle of meritocracy that acts as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The petitioners contended that it would affect the productivity, industrial competitiveness and post-recovery of industries after the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Khattar government, on the other hand, had argued that the law merely makes a “geographical classification” which is well permitted under the Constitution.

“It is to protect the right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said.

A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON