close_game
close_game
News / India News / Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private sector quashed by HC

Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private sector quashed by HC

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2023 06:50 PM IST

The order was passed by a bench of Justices GS Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the Manohar Lal Khattar's government law providing 75% reservation in the private sector to state job seekers who have a domicile certificate.

The Punjab and Haryana high court building.(File)
The Punjab and Haryana high court building.(File)

The order was passed by a bench of Justices GS Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by multiple industry bodies, including the Gurgaon Industrial Association, in 2021.

The law, Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, provided 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than 30,000. It covered private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law was to remain applicable for 10 years.

The industry bodies had argued that the law was unconstitutional and against the basic principle of meritocracy that acts as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The petitioners contended that it would affect the productivity, industrial competitiveness and post-recovery of industries after the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Khattar government, on the other hand, had argued that the law merely makes a “geographical classification” which is well permitted under the Constitution.

“It is to protect the right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said.

A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out