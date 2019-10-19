Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary to campaign for HLP leader Gopal Kanda

india

In the run-up to the assembly polls scheduled for October 21, Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary has been spotted quite a few times with Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Goyal Kanda, who is contesting the election from the Sirsa constituency and has offered to campaign for him. His younger brother, Gobind Kanda is contesting from the Rania assembly segment. Both the brothers, however, had lost the 2014 Haryana assembly elections by a slim margin.

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Chaudhary can be heard referring to the former Haryana minister as her brother and promising to campaign for him to help him win the polls. Surprisingly, Chaudhary’s own political plunge was nothing short of dramatic.

A few months ago, in March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Haryanvi folk singer and dancer was believed to have joined the Congress. A day after then Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted and welcomed her to the Congress party, Chaudhary refuted claims that she had joined the party and said that she was not campaigning for any other party either. In his tweet, Raj Babbar had also posted a photograph of Chaudhary with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later in July 2019, Chaudhary joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders. In May this year, she had campaigned extensively for the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls, but did not join the party at that time. It remains to be seen how the BJP will react to her campaigning for Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party for the Haryana assembly elections.

Kanda, on the other hand is no stranger to controversy. The former Haryana home minister and his alleged aide Aruna Chadha were accused in a 2012 abetment of suicide case. An air hostess, and later her mother had committed suicide and Kanda and his aide had been held responsible for both the deaths in suicide notes the deceased had left behind. The charges, however, were later dropped.

In August 2012, 23-year-old former air hostess Geetika Sharma was found hanging at her house in northwest Delhi. The police found suicide notes, wherein Sharma had blamed Kanda and Chadha for her death. Sharma was an air hostess with the now-defunct MDLR airlines.

