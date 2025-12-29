‘Hate doesn't appear overnight’: Rahul Gandhi on Tripura student's death after racial attack

Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday reacted to the death of a student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, who died after being injured in an alleged racist canteen fight in Dehradun. In his post on the death of Angel Chakma, Rahul Gandhi said, “We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted."(PTI)

Gandhi called the incident a “horrific hate crime”, stating that the hate is being normalised by “hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP.”

Taking to his X handle, Gandhi said that hate is being ‘fed daily’ to the youth of the country through irresponsible narratives and toxic content.

Rahul Gandhi on Tripura student's death

Chakma, who was critically injured, died a few days after the fight. He was allegedly attacked with a sharp object and a ‘Kadaa’ during a quarrel with a group of people, PTI news agency reported, citing police.

In his post, Gandhi noted that India is built on respect and unity and not on fear and abuse. “We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted,” his post read.

Further, he wrote that his thoughts are with the people of Tripura, “ We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters,” he said.

Angel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop at night when they got into a heated argument, Senior sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar reportedly said.

The attackers were in an inebriated condition and used racial slurs for both of them. Following this, a case was registered in connection with the attack and a special team was constituted.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed condolences on the death of Chakma and assured justice to his family.

He promised strict action against perpetrators, saying, “This was a regrettable incident. We will ensure the culprits receive the harshest punishment,” Dhami was quoted as saying.

He also said that five accused have already been arrested in the case, while one accused is suspected to have fled to Nepal. A reward has been announced, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused," Dhami added.