‘We are Indians’: Tripura student Angel Chakma’s last words before racist attack in Dehradun

A 24-year-old student from Tripura who was critically injured in an alleged racist canteen fight in Dehradun over two weeks ago has died, police said on Saturday, with his family later recounting his last words moments before the attack. The victim, identified as Angel Chakma, (24) was a student at a private university in Dehradun. (Shutterstock)(HT_PRINT)

The student, identified as Angel Chakma, was allegedly attacked with a sharp object and a kadaa (bracelet) during a quarrel with five to six people at the canteen on December 9.

Recounting the incident, a friend of the student told The Times of India that Angel responded to the slurs from the attackers and allegedly said, “We are not Chinese... We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?”

After which, the attackers “responded with brutal” violence, according to a report by The Times of India. A similar statement was reported to the police by Michel, Angel's younger brother, who was also attacked in Dehradun.

Angel Chakma had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for 17 days and died on Friday. Following his death, police added murder charges to the FIR.

Five people have been apprehended in connection with the case, while another accused, reportedly from Nepal, may have fled to his native country, police said.

What happened?

According to the police, Angel and his brother Michael Chakma were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop on December 9 when another group, including Suraj Khwas (22), Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25), was also present at the spot. Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said the group was allegedly talking among themselves and arguing about something. “It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Angel),” he told reporters.

Amid the confusion, a fight broke out and Angel was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and a kadaa, the SSP said. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The victim’s family filed a complaint on December 10, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched. Police arrested three accused on December 14 and detained two minors.

The FIR was initially filed against unknown persons.

Explaining the investigation, an official said police reviewed CCTV footage and gathered information from people in the surrounding area.

“The police made every effort and worked diligently. CCTV footage was reviewed, and information was gathered from people in the surrounding area. Four or five names then came to light,” he said.

“Those whose names came to light were arrested by the police. A total of five people have been arrested in this case. Three: Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit, were sent to jail. Two of them were juveniles and were sent to the correctional home,” the official added.

He also confirmed Angel Chakma’s death during treatment. “Two days ago, Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder charge has been added to the case,” he said.