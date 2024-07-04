Hathras stampede: ‘Bhole Baba’ owns assets worth 100+ crore

Suraj Pal, known to his followers as Bhole Baba or Narayan Hari Sakar, the man behind the large religious gathering at Hathras that ended in a tragic stampede, resulting in the death of 121 people, mostly women and children, has a prawling network of 24 ashrams, a fleet of luxury cars, and assets worth at least ₹100 crore, according to people familiar with the matter. An ashram of “Bhole Baba” in Kasganj. (PTI)

Pal, 65, has been missing since the stampede, although he released a statement blaming “anti-social elements” . To be sure, the police have not named him in their initial complaint. On Thursday, they arrested six people , including some of his key aides, but still did not name him.

Pal’s trust , the Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust, oversees his empire, said the people cited above, including some who are closely associated with his operations.

The source of this wealth is unclear because most of Pal’s followers are poor people.

When Bhole Baba makes his grand entrance before his devotees, he is usually clad in a crisp white three-piece suit, replete with a tie and fashionable eyeglasses . He comes in a convoy; leading it are 16 commandos in black fatigues, astride powerful 350 cc motorcycles, ensuring a clear path for his escort of 15 to 30 vehicles. His Trust’s volunteers (sevadars), dressed in light pink attire and carrying batons, are strategically positioned along the route to ensure smooth passage for their revered leader and to make sure that no one films or takes a photograph. Pal himself rides in a white Toyota Fortuner, its interiors adorned with matching white seat covers, epitomising both luxury and spiritual authority, one person said.

“Baba does not trust the police and administration for security, his events and community service,” explained Anil Kumar, who has been a devoted follower for 11 years. “Instead, he relies on his thousands of sevadars who manage every aspect of security. Becoming a sevadar involves a formal application process and selection. They receive payment, food, and accommodation within the ashram.”

The Hathras event did have permission from authorities, although the crowd is expected to have been twice what was expected.

Pal resides in the Mainpuri Ashram located in Bichuva, sprawling across 21 bighas of land and named Hari Nagar. Within this expansive estate, six rooms are exclusively reserved for him and his wife. At the entrance of his Mainpuri ashram , a board displays 200 donors who have contributed amounts ranging from a minimum of ₹10,000 to a maximum of ₹2.5 lakh.

“To our knowledge, Baba oversees 24 ashrams spread across various parts of the state and the country. This particular ashram, completed three years ago, serves as his residence and operational base,” another person said.

In its present form, the Shri Narayan Hari Sakar Charitable Trust was set up only last year. Through other subsidiary trusts it owns ashrams across the region. Such as one in Kasui village of Kanpur’s Bidhnu, where the sevadars reside. Or another that is under construction in Bhupat Sarai, Etawah, and is spread over 15 bighas. There is also one in Patiyali, where Pal hails from, that is constructed on over 29 bighas of land, resembling a fortress with its watch towers, high walls, and a grand entrance gate. Outside the ashram, a board clearly states that video recording and photography are prohibited both inside and outside the premises.

However it has been years since Pal has visited it, the people said. Nor has he visited in years, the house he owns in Agra’s Kedar Nagar . It is not clear how a UP police constable with modest means built a spiritual empire.Given the secrecy around him and his organisation, it is likely this will change.