'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.
She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.
"In order to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle," Thakur said.
"Mix ghee (clarified butter) made out of cow milk with rice. If you add this mixture on a cow dung cake during havans at the time of sunrise and sunset, then your place would remain sanitised for 12 hours," she added.
She said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary.
"This is science...," she claimed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
- On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘International Men’s Day should also be celebrated’: BJP’s Sonal Mansingh
- As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
- PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament to return to regular morning schedule after nearly a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On International Women’s day, Sitharaman highlights gender bias in languages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These eight states/UTs are showing an upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox