'Have a great friend in PM Modi': US Embassy shares surprise shoutout by Trump

The United States Embassy in India on Tuesday shared a surprise message praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting US President Donald Trump as saying, “We have a great friend in PM Modi.” US Embassy said that PM Modi is a "great friend" to America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Ahmedabad. (File photo/PTI)

In its message posted on 'X', the United States mission in India wrote, "India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi" - President Donald J Trump".

The post comes after just last week Modi and Trump spoke by phone to review bilateral ties and explore ways to sustain momentum in trade engagement, HT reported earlier citing people familiar with the matter.

The conversation marked their first direct contact since October and took place as discussions on easing trade frictions gathered pace.

The call also coincided with a two-day India visit by the new US deputy trade representative Rick Switzer, who held meetings with senior Indian officials, including commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Signals of movement on US trade deal

There have been growing indications that New Delhi and Washington may be edging closer to a trade agreement after months of strain triggered by US tariff measures.

India–US relations hit a low earlier this year when the Trump administration imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, followed by an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s Russian oil purchases, taking the total to 50%, the highest imposed by the US on any trading partner.

Following the call, Modi described the interaction in warm terms, saying: “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” he posted on X.

Adding to expectations, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said last week that he expects the India–US trade deal to be concluded by the end of the current fiscal year.

India’s leadership has, however, stressed that any agreement must balance economic engagement with domestic priorities.