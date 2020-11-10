Have always been at the forefront to fight for the nation: Farooq Abdullah

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:36 IST

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah announced late Monday that the constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will contest the upcoming election to District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir on their respective party symbols because allotment of combined symbol may not be possible at this advanced stage of the poll process.

“Now very little time is left and therefore the alliance partners would contest on their own party symbols but they will be the joint candidates of the PAGD,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Kathua.

The NC patriarch who has been under fire for recent comments, said those indulging in vicious campaigns against him may have nothing to say about the strong defence put forth by him along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a United Nations event in Geneva. “When it comes to fighting for the nation, I have always been in the forefront,” he said.

He also said that dubbing him as anti-national was nothing new.

The NC chief said that the PAGD’s fight is not against the nation but it is to oppose a certain party that has brought the country to an impasse by dividing the communities and driving a wedge between them. He said he has always opposed divisive politics of the BJP, as he believes in the India of Mahatma Gandhi, which is inclusive, based on the spirit of respect for all, harmony and tranquility. He said India belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or colour and those trying to trample this glorious and unique ethos were enemies of the nation.

To a question on the US elections, he said he hoped that the new regime will clear the mess across the world created during the tenure of Donald Trump. He said the irrational and reactionary politics has no place in democracy. “Like the US, a change is sure to take place in India also,” he added.