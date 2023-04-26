Roofs of Kejriwal's bungalow caved in thrice, then PWD asked to rebuild: AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday addressed the row of Kejriwal's bungalow and said there have been three incidents in the 80-year-old house and after that, the PWD recommended rebuilding the house. "The roof of the room where Kejriwal's parents were staying caved in, then the same thing happened in Kejriwal's room and the room where Kejriwal meets people," Sanjay Singh said claiming that only the cost of repairing LG's house was ₹15 crore. Read | Delhi govt spent ₹45cr to refurbish Kejriwal’s official house AAP said there have been three accidents in the CM's bungalow.

Amid the raging debate, BJP's Sambit Patra on Wednesday said Kejriwal was spending the money to renovate his house when Delhi people were dying in Covid. "I saw him on the verge of tears today. He may have forgotten that during Corona, PM Modi was campaigning in West Bengal," Sanjay Singh said. Read | 'LG sir, you take CM's house': AAP leader amid row over Kejriwal's bungalow

"These are not issues. We all know that these are to divert attention from issues like Adani, Satyapal Malik," the AAP leader said.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted a video of Kejriwal's bungalow (before it was renovated) and asked which chief minister stays in such a condition.

BJP's Sambit Patra in his press conference called Arvind Kejriwal 'maharaj' and said, "Remember that thin Maharaj who vowed to not take extra security, red light car, big bungalow. I can show you the video where he said he did not need any new residence."

"There are different stories of the curtains, tiles, fittings etc. There are orders for 23 curtains -- the costliest being ₹8 lakh and the cheapest being ₹3 lakh. I am feeling strange that I am doing a press conference on curtains. And remember, his MLAs came in autorickshaws during the oath-taking saying that they don't have cars," Patra said.

"Marble has been brought from Vietnam on a special order and so far marbles worth ₹1 crore 15 lakh have been fitted. Around ₹5 crores have been spent for pre-fabricated wooden walls like kings," Patra added.

