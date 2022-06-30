Home / India News / Have been treating Udaipur killing as terror act from the start: DGP
Have been treating Udaipur killing as terror act from the start: DGP

The Rajasthan Police have been treating the brutal killing of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men as an act of terror “from the very beginning” and have also booked the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Rajasthan DGP M L Lather said on Wednesday.
Policemen carry out a flag march through a street in Ajmer on Wednesday, following the murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur. (AFP)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 12:36 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

Preliminary investigation by the state police has revealed that one of the accused, Gaus Mohammed, a resident of Udaipur who was apprehended by Rajasthan Police on Tuesday evening, had made a trip to Pakistan in 2014, and was closely connected to an organisation named Dawaat-e-Islami, the DGP said.

“During the course of the investigation, it has emerged that Gaus Mohammed was closely connected with an organisation called Dawat-e-Islami. Keeping this in mind and following instructions from chief minister Ashok Gehlot, we have been treating the case as an act of terror right from the beginning,” Lather said.

Keeping in mind these aspects and the nature of the attack, the state police notified the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and appealed for help, Lather added.

“We have also filed a case under UAPA,” he said.

NIA has already registered a case under UAPA in connection with the gruesome murder of the Hindu tailor that has shocked the country. 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

